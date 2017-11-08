Mizzou Basketball Preview

Posted 8:32 pm, November 8, 2017, by

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne traveled to Columbia, MO to get a look at the new look Missouri Tigers basketball team. The school is abuzz over this year's highly touted team. The fans have spoken by buying all of the tickets for every home game this upcoming season. The Tigers begin their new season this coming Friday, November 10, when they host Iowa State.

 