Mom charged in death took son's lifeless body on train ride

CHICAGO (AP) _ Murder charges have been filed against a woman who prosecutors say took her 6-year-old onto a commuter train to Chicago after his death last summer.

A Lake County judge on Tuesday set bail at $3 million for 29-year-old Jamie Jones of Round Lake Beach, who is charged in the death of Carl Rice Jr.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Scheller told Judge George Strickland an autopsy showed the child had bruises from his head to his back, torso and even the inside of his mouth. He also suffered a brain hemorrhage. Scheller says the boy died between June 30 and July 1.

Authorities say the boy died while in Round Lake Beach, but Jones took the boy and her other children by train to Chicago to visit relatives. Family members called paramedics, who determined he was dead.

The Cook County medical examiner ruled the boy died from injuries caused by child abuse.