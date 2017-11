× Pastor Joel Osteen speaking at COGIC convention Wednesday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — One of the largest conventions in St. Louis is back this week. It’s the 110th Holy Convocation of the Church of God in Christ. More than 40,000 members attend the annual convention adding more than $30 million to the St. Louis economy.

Mega church pastor Joel Osteen from Houston will speak Wednesday at the Dome at America’S Center.

Church members are also hosting a health fair this week.