Pigeon Forge, Tennessee commemorates anniversary of deadly wildfires

A somber anniversary – one that doesn't need to be celebrated, but instead remembered for its loss of life and destruction. One year ago this month, wildfires swept through the Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Fourteen people, nearly 200 were injured, and thousands of structures were destroyed. The fires, fueled by extreme wind and dry weather, caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear and Fire Chief Tony Watson join Fox 2 News at 11 via satellite to discuss the wildfires and how the community is commemorating and honoring those who were involved.