Police hope residents recognize man passing counterfeit money

TROY, MO – Counterfeit money has been circulating in Troy, Missouri. Police said some of it is of poor quality but that doesn’t seem to stop people from accepting it. Troy Police Detective Tony Stewart said, “Hopefully somebody can identify this individual.”

Police released surveillance video that shows a suspect using a counterfeit $100 bill at a drug store to buy some candy and a $50 gift card. Apparently, criminals like prepaid debit cards. Detective Stewart said, “A prepaid Visa is hard to track nobody keeps track of the serial numbers.”

He said the fake money is poorly made. When some of it gets washed it fades and fall apart. One woman who got stuck with some phony $20 bills found that out the hard way. Stewart said, “Washed her pants when she took them out it discolored greatly and tore up and stuck together like paper does, not money does.”

It appears there have been at least a half-dozen transactions of counterfeit money in Troy and surrounding Lincoln County. Tina Heppermann owns her own business. She had this message for counterfeiters, “Go get a job don’t take from us that are working hard for our money.” She owns the Made with Love Café. It’s a family business but it’s also a ministry. She gives some of her profits to orphans who live in Africa. She said, “It scares me because I am small business owner and losing a $20 bill or a $100 will cut into my profits to the orphanage.”

Police were hoping someone recognizes the man in the surveillance video and gives them a call.