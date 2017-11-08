ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis police and firefighters will soon get a raise, thanks to voters who approved Proposition P. FOX 2's Lisa Hart is downtown with a breakdown of the results.
St. Louis City voters approve Prop. P
-
Prop P is passed by City of St. Louis voters
-
November election could give first responders pay raises in St. Louis if voters pass Prop P
-
St. Louis City voters to decide on Prop. P pay raises
-
St. Louis mayor discusses vote to raise sales tax for police pay increase
-
Voting equipment test in advance of Nov. 7 special election
-
-
Stenger signs Prop P accountability bill
-
St. Louis County Council advances police pay raise plan
-
St. Louis County sees spike in murder rate
-
St. Louis County police officers one step closer to receiving pay raises
-
Police raises on the agenda for the St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday
-
-
Hancock and Kelley: Trump, the race for Missouri’s senate seat and Prop P
-
Emotions run high as St. Louis County officers raise concerns over pay raise
-
National Voter Registration Day across US