Student brings gun to Hazelwood West High School

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hazelwood West High School officials got a tip sometime before noon that a student had brought a weapon to school. It was discovered and confiscated. The student was taken into police custody and released to parents when it was clear there was no immediate threat.

The student, a juvenile, will be subject to district code of conduct governing such behavior. The ammo did not match the gun.

The Hazelwood West High School principal made a robocall to parents.