The Ketogenic Diet offers quick weight loss with some issues

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you trying to lose some weight? You may have heard of the Ketogenic Diet. It promises weight loss and energy all day.

Jen McDaniel with the Academy of Nutrition And Dietetics is here with the skinny on the pros and cons. The Ketogenic diet is like the Atkins diet on steroids. It is a extreme low carb, high fat diet.

How does it work? When you remove the majority carbs from the diet, you put your body in a state of ketosis - where you burn fat for fuel instead of carbs.

The pros of this diet is that you can lose weight fairly quickly and the weight that is lost is very hard to keep off because the diet is so restrictive, and there is also question is it safe

