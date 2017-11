Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - ‘This Cold Life’ is a slice of life film about the colorful characters who choose to live in the world's northernmost town—Longyearbyen—located about 300 miles from the North Pole. Darren Mann, director of ‘This Cold Life,’ visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss his movie’s upcoming screening at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

This Cold Life

Wednesday, November 8 at 6 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

Free admission

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various Venues in the metro area

Through November 12

CinemaStLouis.org