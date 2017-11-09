× Accident closes westbound I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge

(KTVI) – All westbound lanes of westbound I-270 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on the bridge. The bridge carries heavy volume traffic during morning rush hour from Illinois to Missouri. The accident occurred just after 7 a.m. this morning and involved several cars and trucks. Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox was over the scene shortly after the accident occurred and found some of the vehicles involved with heavy damage, some turned in the wrong direction after the crash. Morning rush hour traffic was backed up for miles into Illinois, and some emergency vehicles were observed stuck on the bridge trying to get to the scene. At one point, Sky Fox observed some emergency personnel exiting their fire trucks and walking along the bridge to get to the wreckage. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.