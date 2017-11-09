Amazon surprises Edwardsville school with new STEM technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _An Edwardsville elementary school received a very special delivery this morning from Amazon. The online giant donated more than $10,000 worth of 'STEM' education technology and supplies to Woodland Elementary School just off Route 157.

'STEM' of course stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The items included everything from microscopes to tablets to circuit boards and tinker toys.

There was also an incubator, an aquarium and a hydro-lab. Nearly 485 third through fifth graders attend Woodland.

The kids took an up-close look at the items after the surprise was revealed.

The school principal, Tara Fox, says the items will be used to help develop what`s called a 'maker space' at the school. That is going to be a room where the kids will basically be able to create things. Fox says this donation will truly help kids in their 'STEM' education.

Amazon has a substantial presence here in Edwardsville. The company has two fulfillment centers there employing more than 2,000 people.

Principal Fox hopes the 'maker space' coming to Woodland can be a model for other schools in this district.