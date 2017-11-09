Be the first to see Magic of Lights at Gateway Motorsports Park!

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will transform into a festive wonderland with the Magic of Lights™ drive-through Christmas lights experience this holiday season. The Magic of Lights™ holiday experience will start on Friday, November 17 and continue through New Year’s Day.

Register to win the opportunity to see the Magic of Lights during Premiere Night! This event is exclusive to 5 winners and their guests to see the event before it opens to the public! You will win the opportunity to see the Magic of Lights on Thursday, November 16th, cocktails and hors d’oeurves will be served. Attire is business casual.

Hurry! Entries are due by Noon on Monday, November 13th!

For the first time in its history, Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will transform into a festive wonderland with the Magic of Lights™ drive-through holiday lights experience. The Magic of Lights™ experience will start on Friday, November 17 and continue through New Year’s Day. The family-friendly “one carload, one price” holiday attraction will run from dusk each evening to 10 p.m. The inaugural Magic of Lights™ experience at Gateway Motorsports Park will become a new holiday tradition for the entire family.

The festival of twinkling, magical holiday lights includes a 200-foot-long light tunnel. The 1.5-mile Magic of Lights™ (@MagicOfLights) course will feature more than 40 scenes of holiday lights — nearly one million sparkling LED lights. The sparkling LEDs will depict the favorite characters of the season, including animated snowmen, elves, poinsettias, candy canes, toy land, a Victorian village, enchanted forest and Santa Claus. Guests will marvel at the size of the light displays, some as long as 400 feet and standing as tall as buildings.

Special party and VIP functions are available.

Tickets will go on sale October 16.

ONE CARLOAD, ONE PRICE ADMISSION:

CARS (personal vehicle with 3 rows of seating or less and 2 axles or less, includes motorcycles): $15 early bird discount, $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

CARS DASH PASS (skip the line, head straight in): $40 in advance, $45 at the gate, $25 to upgrade at the gate.

LIMOS (limousine or commercial passenger van with more than 3 rows of seating, or with 3 axles or more): $35 early bird discount, $40 in advance, $50 at the gate.

LIMOS DASH PASS (skip the line, head straight in): $60 in advance, $65 at the gate, $25 to upgrade at the gate.

Tickets may be purchased at Gateway Motorsports Park, at www.MagicOfLights.com or by phone at (618) 215-8888 (standard ticket fees may apply).

For more information on Magic of Lights™, please visit www.magicoflights.com.

Contest rules