ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a great resource for finding trustworthy contractors. Consumers can find dozens of BBB Business Profiles on heating and air conditioning contractors at bbb.org.

They also can browse BBB`s Accredited Business Directory for HVAC businesses that have pledged to uphold BBB Standards for Trust.

Chris Thetford joined us at fox 2 with the Better Business Bureau to talk more about it.