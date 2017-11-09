Blue Star Mothers: National Wreaths Across America Day 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Gateway Blue Star Mothers has been chosen as the location coordinator at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. It is just $15 to sponsor a wreath for Wreaths Across America Day.

There are currently over 150,000 grave sites of our fallen heroes at the cemetery and we want to do our best to have as many grave sites with wreaths as possible.

Beth Bruening, Blue Star Mothers President and Janelle Eveld joined us to talk more about it.

National Wreaths Across America Day

11:00 a.m.

December 16th, 2017

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125