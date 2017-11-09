× Blues Beat Coyotes in a Shootout

It took extra time to knock off the NHL’s worst team so far this season, but rack up another “W” for the first place St. Louis Blues. Shootout goals by Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen and two saves by Carter Hutton sealed the 3-2 OT victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues opened the scoring on Joel Edmundson’s fifth goal of the season. Two second period goals by the Coyotes Brendan Perlini gave the visitors a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play. Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo tied the game early in the third period with his seventh tally of the young season.

After a scoreless five minute overtime, it was time for the aforementioned shootout. The Coyotes featured two players from the Metro east, Swansea’s Clayton Keller and Alton’s Dakota Mermis.

With the win, the Blues continue to stay atop the NHL’s Central division with a 13-3-1 record. St. Louis has earned 27 of a possible 34 points this season.

The Blues return to action this coming Saturday night, November 11th, when they host thew New York Islanders.