Chicago schools clear principal accused of falsifying data

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago officials are reinstating a principal accused of falsifying student data at an alternative school at a county jail after a district probe found the accusations unsubstantiated.

In September, the watchdog in the nation’s third-largest district recommended Principal Sharnette Sims of York Alternative High School be fired. Inspector General Nicholas Schuler alleged the school at Cook County Jail granted attendance and course credit to students who’d left jail or been moved to solitary confinement.

However, CPS officials announced Thursday their investigation showed errors in the inspector general’s report and raised questions about whether race played a factor. Sims and most York teaching staff are African-American, but the district says most interviewed by the inspector general are white.

Schuler says he stands by his report and disputes the district’s investigation.

Sims returns to school Thursday.