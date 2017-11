Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thursday night's Blues-Coyotes game was a homecoming for two Arizona players.

Clayton Keller is from Swansea, Illinois. At just 19, Keller is so talented most people are talking about him being the NHL Rookie of the Year. Keller has the most goals scored by any rookie in the league right now. He's No. 9 for the Coyotes.

Also playing for Arizona is Alton, Illinois native Dakota Mermis (No. 43). Mermis’ dad said this was where his son's hockey career started and it feels like things came full circle this evening.

The Blues beat the Coyotes 3-2.