ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 26th Annual St. Louis Film Festival presents Not Alone, which explores friends never giving up on each other and going the extra mile to find the answer. Elizabeth Makulec, Executive Director of KUTO: Kids Under Twenty One, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it!

KUTO: Kids Under Twenty One

1:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th at 1:00pm

.ZACK, in Grand Center

For more information visit: Cinemastl.org