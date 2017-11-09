Meet and Greet Rickey Smiley at Lowes Café, Entertainment Venue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Comedian and author Rickey Smiley fueled up before a meet-and-greet at the Lowes Entertainment Cafe in North County. Smiley had a busy day of greeting fans and signing his new book, "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life". He took some time to sample the casual fine-dining fare from chef and owner Lozell Stiles along with Meghan O.M.G. of Hot 104.1- FM.
"STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life"
Harris Stowe State University Bookstore
Nov. 8th 11 A.M. - Noon
3026 Laclede Ave.
Midtown
HSSU.edu
TheRealRickeySmiley.com
Meet and Greet Rickey Smiley
Lowes Café and Entertainment Venue
Nov. 8th 12:15 P.M. - 2 P.M.
8911 Natural Bridge Road
North County
(314) 528-8222
LowesENT.com
You can see Rickey Smiley co-host Dish Nation on FOX2 weekdays at 1:30 a.m.