Missouri to expand ROTC scholarship program

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri is planning to expand its ROTC scholarship program, with a goal of doubling the number of students on campus who are using the scholarships.

Missouri officials said Thursday that beginning next fall, the scholarship will cover room and board for the freshman year for incoming ROTC students who won national scholarships from the military branches.

National ROTC scholarships currently cover tuition and required fees, as well as providing a book allowance and monthly stipend up to $5,000 a year.

Based on current enrollment, the university expects more than 45 students from Missouri to qualify for the scholarships every year.

There are 280 ROTC students on campus in Army, Navy and Air Force programs, with 148 on ROTC scholarships.