Normandy puts limits on pet owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, Mo. _The Normandy City Council votes to limit how many pets residents can have in their homes. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Normandy`s Mayor Patrick Green says the move comes after complaints from residents about the amount of animals in some homes. Green says it also gives city workers a concrete ordinance to enforce when they see a lot of animals running around a home.

City leaders passed the legislation on Tuesday night. Under the measure, Noramndy residents can have up to three dogs in a home or a combination of up to four dogs and cats. Homes can also have up to four hamsters or two other rodents.

Large litters can be kept until the animals are four-months-old without the owners being in violation of the regulations. Also, any owner who had more than four pets when the ordinance was passed will be allowed to keep their pets.

The law prohibits sheep, goats, hogs and exotic animals but does allow caged birds. Pit bulls are already banned under city code as are chickens.

Residents who violate the ordinance could face fines. The measure had been under discussion since last spring.

Normandy`s new ordinance is similar to the pet ordinance for unincorporated areas of St. Louis County.

Under that law, residents in unincorporated areas of St. Louis County can have three dogs or five cats, or a combination of five dogs and cats with no more than three dogs at a time.