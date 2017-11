Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _On Your Feet! is playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre! It's the first national tour of this joyous, energetic and uplifting show; but most importantly, it`s a whole lot of fun.

It will have you on your feet dancing by the end!

She show is based on the life and music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

On Your Feet!

Now through November 19

Fabulous Fox Theatre

To learn more visit: fabulousfox.com