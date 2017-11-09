× Prosecutors seek death penalty for principal accused of pregnant girlfriend’s murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A former St. Louis middle school principal accused of paying a friend to kill his pregnant girlfriend will be tried as a death penalty case, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office announced this afternoon. In the filing, prosecutors call the murder of Jocelyn Peters “outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman”. Copies of the decision were filed today with the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court and sent to Green’s defense attorney, Scott Rosenblum.

Cornelius Green, 34, was the former middle school principal of Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Middle School near downtown St. Louis. According to the district, he worked for them since 2002.

Green has held various positions as a teacher, assistant principal, and a principal. Green was charged with two counts of stealing more than $500.

His friend, Phillip Cutler, was arrested over the summer and charged with the murder of Jocelyn Peters, a former educator at Mann Elementary School. Peters was seven-months pregnant at the time of her death. In today’s announcement, prosecutors also announced they intended to seek the death penalty against Cutler.

