Police capture several St. Louis County carjacking suspects after chase

ST. LOUIS, MO — A police chase has ended at the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Parker road in Florissant. It appears that police captured carjacking suspects after a short foot chase.

The carjacking ended around 4 pm at Leisure Village and Carefree Lane in Florissant. Police say three suspects are in custody.

Officers and plain clothes officers are combing the neighborhood for possibly more suspects and evidence. Air support was brought in to help in the search.

The Florissant Police Department and St. Louis County Police are on the scene with nearly 20 officers in the ground.

An officer who captured one suspect after a foot chase said the carjacking happened Thursday. Police did not confirm if this was related to the rash of carjackings that the St. County Police Department has been working over the last few days.