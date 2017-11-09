Rickey Smiley joins Cookie Bites segment on the 9 a.m.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _National radio talk-show host Rickey Smiley shook his head at the musings of the first lady of the FOX drama "Empire" as he helped serve up a fresh plate of "Cookie Bites". Smiley joined Kim Hudson, FOX2Now.com web producer Danielle Scruggs and Staci Static of Old School and R&B for the Lou.
They talked about how Cookie Lyons, played by Taraji P. Henson, used her sharp tounge to cope with her husband's brain-injury recovery.
Smiley will sign copies of his new book, "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life", today at Harris Stowe State University.
"STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life"
Harris Stowe State University Bookstore
Nov. 8th 11 A.M. - Noon
3026 Laclede Ave.
Midtown
HSSU.edu
TheRealRickeySmiley.com
Meet and Greet Rickey Smiley
Lowes Café and Entertainment Venue
Nov. 8th 12:15 P.M. - 2 P.M.
8911 Natural Bridge Road
North County
(314) 528-8222
LowesENT.com
You can see Rickey Smiley co-host Dish Nation on FOX2 weekdays at 1:30 a.m.