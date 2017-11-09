Rickey Smiley joins Cookie Bites segment on the 9 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _National radio talk-show host Rickey Smiley shook his head at the musings of the first lady of the FOX drama "Empire" as he helped serve up a fresh plate of "Cookie Bites". Smiley joined Kim Hudson, FOX2Now.com web producer Danielle Scruggs and Staci Static of Old School and R&B for the Lou.

They talked about how Cookie Lyons, played by Taraji P. Henson, used her sharp tounge to cope with her husband's brain-injury recovery.

Smiley will sign copies of his new book, "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life"​, today at Harris Stowe State University.

"STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life"

Harris Stowe State University Bookstore

Nov. 8th 11 A.M. - Noon

3026 Laclede Ave.

Midtown

HSSU.edu

TheRealRickeySmiley.com

Meet and Greet Rickey Smiley

Lowes Café and Entertainment Venue

Nov. 8th 12:15 P.M. - 2 P.M.

8911 Natural Bridge Road

North County

(314) 528-8222

LowesENT.com

You can see Rickey Smiley co-host Dish Nation on FOX2 weekdays at 1:30 a.m.​