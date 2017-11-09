Rickey Smiley talks new book, STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Comedian, actor and national radio-show host Rickey Smiley stopped by FOX2 while promoting his new book, "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life".

Smiley wrote about everything from fatherhood to his own boyhood. He urged readers to accept themselves and their beliefs, while being respectful of others. The "Dish Nation" host talked to Kim Hudson before meeting fans and signing copies of the book at the historically-black Harris-Stowe State University in Midtown.

"STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life"

Harris Stowe State University Bookstore

Nov. 8th 11 AM-Noon

3026 Laclede Ave.

Midtown

HSSU.edu

TheRealRickeySmiley.com

You can see Dish Nation on FOX2 weekdays at 1:30 a.m.