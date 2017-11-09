× Sexual harassment training offered for Illinois lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois General Assembly’s fall session is ending after an unanticipated addition to the agenda.

Illinois Department of Human Rights staff members conducted sexual harassment awareness sessions for House members Wednesday. Senate members attend Thursday.

The seminars were added after legislation to specifically prohibit harassment in the ethics code last week prompted a legislative activist to describe her experience of harassment by a state senator.

That sidetracked lawmakers for a day to adopt legislation to improve handling of complaints.

Arlington Heights Republican Rep. David Harris says the session reinforces “the need to be aware of the issue” and clarified how to proceed if a person is a victim of or a witness to harassment.

The House adjourned until January. The Senate has work Thursday after training.