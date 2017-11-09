× Silver alert issued for missing elderly O’Fallon man with dementia

O’FALLON, MO — Police have issued a silver alert for a 83-year-old man that suffers from dementia. Faro Maniaci dropped his wife off at LuLu’s Hair Parlor at 4257 Keaton Crossing. He has now been missing for several hours.

Maniaci was last seen driving a pearl colored, 4 door, 2005 Nissan Altima, with Missouri license plate HB4H6H.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts contact the O’Fallon Police Department at, (636) 240-3200.