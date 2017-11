Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The House of Representatives, working with President Trump, have unveiled a new tax reform proposal called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Most of the attention has focused on the rates and the home mortgage deduction.

Almost no one seems to focus on changes that could have devastating consequences for divorced individuals.

Jonathan Marks from The Marks Law Firm joined us at the FOX 2 studios to tell us more about it.