× Student brings handgun and bullets to Fort Zumwalt West High School

O’FALLON, MO — A student brought a handgun and two bullets to Fort Zumwalt West High School Thursday morning. Administrators say the student has been taken into custody and is at the St. Charles County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police took a 16-year-old into custody at around 10am. The teen had a .38 caliber revolver and 2 .38 caliber bullets at the school. The revolver was found unloaded.

A student told the Assistant Principal that another student had a weapon at school early Thursday morning. The School Resource Officer and the Assistant Principal immediately interviewed and searched the suspected student and discovered an unloaded handgun. The student was taken into custody by police and taken to the St. Charles County Juvenile Detention Center.

Administrators say there was never a threat to anyone at the school. Parents were notified and the school day was not disrupted.

Fort Zumwalt West High School is asking parents to discourage students from bringing weapons or toys that resemble weapons to campus.