Thieves steal work van from Garage Sale Store

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police are asking for the public’s help in locating a van stolen from employees at the Garage Sale Store and Donation Center.

The theft occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday outside the store, located in the 400 block of Howdershell Road. Employees were finishing up a donation trip and had parked their 2004 Chevy Econoline van. The engine was turned off, but the keys were left inside the vehicle. When the employees came outside, the van was gone.

Police said a Caucasian man and woman, both in their 20s, jumped inside the van and took off.

Michelle Mauro, an employee with the Garage Sale Store, said they had bought the van about three weeks ago and only used it four times.

“We were in the process for doing pickups for our customers. We had it parked outside of our store, we unloaded it and were about to head back out for another pickup; went out and it was gone,” she said. “The first customer that we had to call to tell them we weren’t gonna make it asked, ‘Was the van white?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘They almost hit me because they ran a stop sign.’”

The group paid about $1,200 for the van. They said the van has a very large and distinctive dent on the front driver’s side. Part of the funds raised from sales and donations to help support 200 kids at the nearby Marygrove Children's Home.

Anyone with information on the van’s location or the identity of the suspected thieves is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.