Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – East St. Louis House Fire

TKO: Sportscaster Weigh Off

Posted 11:03 pm, November 9, 2017, by

KTVI-Fox 2 Sportscasters Martin Kilcoyne and Charlie Marlow participated in a 30 day weight loss challenge, sponsored by Gold's Gym that ended on November 9th. Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the final weigh in results on this edition of TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion".

 