ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Dan Gray is joined by Dan Steadman and actor Matt Huelsing in the Fox 2 News Studio this morning to discuss "The Shoe". This upcoming performance takes a step back in time for a midcentury- themed holiday social.

Tickets are now available through the Circa 87 production its December release.

For more information visit: http://www.circa87.com/

The Shoe

Midcentury Modern Architecture Museum

851 West Main Street

Belleville, Il 62223