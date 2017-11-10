× Curators approve building priorities for Missouri campuses

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Board of Curators has approved preliminary plans for top capital projects for each of the system’s four campuses.

Final approval is expected in March.

Curators say the top priority for the entire system and the Columbia campus is a $200 million Translational Precision Medicine Complex, designed to find new ways to diagnose and treat health issues. Precision medicine tailors medical treatment to the molecule-by-molecule makeup of the patient.

Missouri -St. Louis’ top priority is a $16 million plan to consolidate space, eliminate outstanding maintenance costs and tear down outdated buildings.

A $32 million research center for the School of Computing and Engineering is the main priority at Missouri-Kansas City.

And Missouri S&T is planning a $20 million renovation of the hall that houses its biological sciences and chemistry departments.