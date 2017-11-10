Dave Murray’s latest weather disco…The weekend… November 11-12, 2017

Increasing clouds for Saturday…but a dry day…warmer…but still below average and chilly…clouds Saturday night…some spotty light rain late Saturday night into early Sunday…limited rain and temps well above the freezing point. Sunday…mostly cloudy…a little more sun late in the afternoon. Monday is sunny and Tuesday…partly sunny…periods of rain…all rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday..also all rain…temps up a little. Have a great weekend…celebrating my birthday on Saturday.