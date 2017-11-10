× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Normandy man

NORMANDY, Mo. _The Normandy Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man. James Leon St. Cin was last seen on November 8 in the 5700 block of Bermuda.

He is a white, male, age 81, 5’05, 120 pounds. St. Cin has gray hair and brown eyes.

St. Cin has been diagnosed with Alzheimers.

Authorities say he walked away from his residence and has not returned.

If you have any information please call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Normandy Police Department at (314)565-0586.