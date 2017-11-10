× Illinois commission that advocates for deaf fires director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The longtime director of the Illinois Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission board has been dismissed.

The unanimous vote Thursday to dismiss John Miller came after a board member asserted the board “lost confidence in his ability to lead the commission effectively.” The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports board members didn’t elaborate on the reason.

After the meeting, Miller, who is deaf, lashed out at critics, including those at the Illinois Association of the Deaf, an all-volunteer group that advocates for the needs of the state’s deaf and hearing impaired. He said the commission has worked hard despite a limited budget and “lack of support from the deaf community.”

IAD members have said the agency is secretive and Miller hasn’t done enough to lobby for legislation benefiting the deaf community.

Information from: The State Journal-Register