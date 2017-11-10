× Illinois man pleads not guilty in sister-in-law’s killing

HENNEPIN, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois man has pleaded not guilty to killing his sister-in-law, who went missing before her body was found in a shallow grave last year.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that 67-year-old Clifford Andersen of Standard entered the plea through his defense attorney Thursday afternoon. He previously pleaded not guilty to felony concealment of a homicidal death after police found 62-year-old Deborah Dewey’s body in September 2016.

A new grand jury indictment alleges Andersen struck Dewey in the head with an object, “knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

Andersen has been held in lieu of $750,000 bond since he was arrested last year. On Thursday his bond was doubled to $1.5 million. He is held at the Peoria County jail for health reasons.

___

Information from: Journal Star