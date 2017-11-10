In Your Neighborhood- Klink Music Studio and Brown Jerry’s Blues, Brews & Barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. _Lisa Hart is joined by Cindy Klink, owner of Klink Music Studio in Pacific, Missouri. Klink shares her love for music everyday by teaching kids and adults how to play instruments. To set up an appointment or to learn more about the classes she offers visit her Facebook page.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/KlinkMusicStudio/?rf=119808288073373

Brown Jerry's Blues, Brews & Barbecue

For thanksgiving Jerry Holloway, the owner of Brown Jerry's Blues, Brews & Barbecue is offering forty turkeys to be made personally by him. If your interested in being one of the forty people you can pre-order your turkey by calling into the restaurant, and visiting his website.

Information: 636-393-0553

www.brownjerrys.com/

Annette Grimm and Susan Jone were born and raise in Pacific, and are proud to have their shop open up in their hometown. The sister in laws are owners of Nettie Suze a home decor shop. They offer soap, candles, chalk paint, and refurnished second hand furniture.

For more information about the shop visit their website: www.nettiesuzehomedecor.com

By Marina Bach