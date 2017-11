Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. _Annette Grimm and Susan Jone were born and raise in Pacific, and are proud to have their shop open up in their hometown. The sister in laws are owners of Nettie Suze, a home decor shop. They offer soap, candles, chalk paint, and refurnished second hand furniture.

For more information about the shop visit their website: www.nettiesuzehomedecor.com