In Your Neighborhood- Pacific, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ FOX 2 is in your neighborhood. Kevin, Margie and Lisa all have ventured to various places in the Pacific community.

Kevin and Margie started off going to Little Ireland Coffee House to talk to the owners Maria and Phil. Afterwards, they went to Pacific High School Marine Corp Jr ROTC to visit the High Chief Warrant Officer Brian Cain. They told the good news of those locations and moved over to the Mayor of Pacific, Jeffrey Palmore.

Lisa Heart then popped over to Dirks Fund, a local dog shelter to learn what make the place so special.

Kevin and Margie met with a Historian Sue Reed to learn about the past of the city. The two got hungry, and they heard the best barbecue place in town was the little spot called Brown Jerry's Blues Brews & Barbecue!

Lisa then set up shop for her last visit, and chose to take a little piece of music with her from Klink Music Studio.

