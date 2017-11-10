× Interview with gun, drug suspect ends after ‘flatulence’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Court records say a Kansas City man who’s charged with federal gun and drug charges had one police interrogation ended because of his flatulence.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. made an initial appearance Monday on charges that include being a felon in possession of three firearms. The charges stem from Kansas City police traffic stops this month and in September.

The detective who interviewed Sykes after the first stop wrote in a report that Sykes “leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart” before answering a question about where he lived. The report says the detective ended the interview after Sykes “continued to be flatulent.”

The federal public defender’s office didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press on Friday.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star