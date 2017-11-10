Missing woman last seen Sunday at Florissant gas station

FLORISSANT, MO – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Barbara Higgins, 59, was last seen just before 7:00pm on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at the Petro Mart located at 1200 Shackleford in Florissant. She was in a 2014 Gold Honda Accord with Missouri plates DB9-T8A.

No foul play suspected.

Higgins is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5’10” tall. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Higgins is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 831-7000.