Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENTON, Mo. _Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene of a person who was struck and killed west of Warrenton. The Missouri Highway Patrol says that person was involved in an accident on the north outer road of Interstate 70.

When they got out of their car, they were struck by another vehicle.

The driver who hit them stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.