Plans for Creve Coeur ice park dead; Maryland Heights could be new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation officially announced leaderships were exploring a Maryland Heights location for the St. Louis ice center.

For months, St. Louis County officials have been meeting about trying to build the complex in Creve Coeur Park.

Legacy Ice Foundation Chairman Patrick Quinn said the National Parks Service was taking too long to approve their application, so they had to move on. Now they are working hand-in-hand with the Maryland Heights City Council to get this project started at a new location as soon as possible.

Quinn said if everything goes as planned, construction could start in May 2018 and completed in summer 2019.

There are a lot of resident excited about the fact that the complex won’t be in the park. The Creve Coeur Park Coalition protested the idea of months and are very happy with the new decision.

It’s unclear exactly where the complex would be built. The Maryland Heights City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to vote on the project and reveal more details.