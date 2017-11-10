× St. Clair district investigates preschooler left on bus

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) _ Officials in an eastern Missouri school district are investigating how a preschool student was left alone on a bus for several hours.

The Washington Missourian reports that a child attending the St. Clair School District’s elementary school half-day program did not get off the bus to attend class on Wednesday afternoon.

The child remained on the bus throughout the afternoon as it was parked in a lot near the junior high school building. The student was discovered when the driver went back to the bus to prepare to take students home around 2:30 p.m.

Superintendent Kyle Kruse says the child is OK, but the incident is upsetting because procedures are in place to prevent instances like that from occurring.

___

Information from: Washington Missourian