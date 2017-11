Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park opens for the season, November 10. It's the 60th anniversary of the rink. The company opened on November 11, 1957.

To mark the anniversary, this weekend's admission this is the same price as in 1957, $0.50!

That does not include skates but you can rent them at the rink or bring your own.

Steinberg Skating Rink is open from 10 a.m. until midnight today and tomorrow. They'll be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.