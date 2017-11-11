2 killed, 1 hurt in wrong-way collision in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police say two people were killed and another was injured in a wrong-way collision on an interstate in Kansas City.

Police say the accident happened early Saturday when a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of interstate 49. The car collided head-on with a Jeep.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep died. The driver of the car is hospitalized in critical condition.

The two people in the Jeep were a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Kansas City.

An investigation into the accident is continuing.