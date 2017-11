Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Fisher House is for the families of hospitalized veterans and military members. Families can stay in the Fisher House, free of charge, for as long as the veteran is hospitalized. This organization relies on donations from individuals and businesses.

Shapiro Metal Supply, a local St. Louis company, presented a check for $10,200 to the Fisher House, from their annual Shapiro Steelfest fundraiser that took place September 24, 2017.