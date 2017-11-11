× Overnight police standoff ends with suspect taking his own life

ST. LOUIS, MO – An overnight police standoff in south St. Louis ended with the suspect taking his own life. St. Louis Police report that around 2:00am Saturday, a woman called to report her alarm had gone off and she found a male acquaintance inside her home in the 4200 block of Beethoven. The man reportedly pointed a gun at her and she ran from the home.

Tactical units were called to the scene. When they entered the home, they found the 36 year old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.